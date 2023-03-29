Leicester: Former Labour lord mayor defects to the Conservatives
- Published
A former Leicester lord mayor and current city councillor has defected to the Conservatives after being deselected by Labour.
Rashmikant Joshi, who has represented Labour for the past 18 years, will run as a Tory candidate in the local elections on 4 May.
He was one of the 19 sitting Labour councillors who have been deselected by the party ahead of the poll.
The local Labour Party group has been contacted for comment.
Mr Joshi's decision comes after Paul Westley and Hemant Rae Bhatia, who represent Beaumont Leys and were also deselected by Labour, defected to the Tories.
He said the Conservatives were the only party that could "bring democracy back to the city".
Mr Joshi told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The Conservative manifesto for Leicester is an excellent example of how we can put local people first, we can divert funds from the city centre to local communities and we can bring jobs back to Leicester.
"I believe the Conservatives have the best programme for Leicester and I am proud to be a member of this local party. It's time for change in Leicester."
Every seat on the Labour-run authority will be up for election in May.
Voters must now show an accepted form of photographic ID at the polling station in order to vote.
The deselected Leicester Labour councillors:
Ruma Ali - Humberstone and Hamilton
Padmini Chamund - Belgrave
Luis Fonseca - North Evington
Stephan Gee - Thurncourt
Rashmikant Joshi - North Evington
Shahid Khan - Evington
Patrick Kitterick - Castle
Kirk Master - Stoneygate
Jacky Nangreave - Westcote
Rita Patel - Rushey Mead
Hemant Rae Bhatia - Beaumont Leys
Sharmen Rahman - Stoneygate
Gurinder Singh Sandhu - Humberstone and Hamilton
Deborah Sangster - Castle
Nita Solanki - Belgrave
Aminur Thalukdar - Stoneygate
Mahendra Valand - Belgrave
Paul Westley - Beaumont Leys
Ross Willmott - Rushey Mead
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.