Tala Tala death: Man charged with murder and kidnap appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder, kidnap and blackmail.
Leicestershire Police officers were called to Harrow Road in Leicester at about 16:00 GMT on Friday.
Tala Tala, 53, was found with a number of serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
Daryoush Kholghnik, 33, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court earlier charged with the murder and kidnap of Mr Tala, as well as two counts of blackmail against two other people.
He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the hearing.
Mr Kholghnik, who was assisted by a Farsi interpreter, was remanded in custody to appear for a bail hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
A 37-year-old, from Leicester, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.
Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old man - who were both detained on suspicion of murder on Friday evening - have been bailed and released under investigation respectively.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: eastmidlandsonline@bbc.co.uk