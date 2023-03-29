Market Harborough: Cow trapped on tennis court after escaping
- Published
A cow had to be moo-ved on after it became trapped on a tennis court for more than 10 hours.
The heifer was spotted at Market Harborough Lawn Tennis Club, after escaping from Spring View Farm in Thorpe Langton.
Farmer Vickie Gillespie said it was a mystery how the cow made the three-mile journey.
She said she was "gobsmacked, shocked and confused", but the calf was not hurt.
"I saw my dad disappear off with the tractor and trailer, and he rang me saying: 'The calf's in the tennis court'," she said.
The 10-month-old heifer made her epic journey on the evening of Thursday 23 March.
"The odd thing is that, as cows are herd animals, they don't often wander off by themselves," Ms Gillespie said.
"There's always normally at least a group, if not the whole herd, but after a headcount back in the field, everyone else was accounted for.
"She's never been on a tennis court but it's the first time putting young stock in these fields and they can be very curious because they're basically teenagers."
Ms Gillespie said gates were sometimes left open on their public footpaths and their fencing had been tampered with in the past.
"It looks like a fencing rail has been taken down, so she could have gone through there herself or been pushed that way by a dog running about," she said.
"Everybody seems to take care but there's just a few that think they can do what they want.
"It might just be a one-off and she might have been feeling brave.
"She was not hurt at all. She's a very calm cow in general."
Market Harborough Lawn Tennis Club head coach, Phil Harris said he was really shocked to find a cow on the tennis courts.
He said: "Obviously there was a mess, so that required our hard working and dedicated maintenance man to remove that.
"We're just glad there's a happy conclusion and everyone is OK."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.