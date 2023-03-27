Leicester: Man found dead in house named by police
- Published
A man whose death sparked a murder investigation has been named by police as Tala Tala.
Leicestershire Police officers were called to Harrow Road in Leicester at about 16:00 GMT on Friday.
Mr Tala had a number of serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 33-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murdering the 53-year-old, remains in custody, the force said.
A 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, who were both detained on suspicion of murder on Friday evening, have been bailed and released under investigation respectively.
Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who might have information to speak to officers.
Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam, phone or doorbell video footage from the area at the time has also been asked to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: eastmidlandsonline@bbc.co.uk