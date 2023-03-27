'How we're marking King Charles III's coronation'
Up and down the country, plans are being made by families and community groups to mark the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May.
The BBC spoke to residents to find out what they have in store to mark the new era.
'I just love the Royals'
Heather Simpson, who lives in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, is travelling to London to enjoy the weekend with her 89-year-old mum.
The 65-year-old said she was particularly excited for the coronation, as her family has a personal connection to the Royal family.
Heather's dad, Edward George Fancourt, who died in 2019, was awarded a Royal Victorian Medal and later made Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order.
She said: "My dad was the works of arts restorer to the Queen.
"He did all the gold inlay in Buckingham Palace and in Windsor Castle. He helped after the fire, putting the furniture back.
"I'm going up to my mum's, who still lives in London.
"I'll go to the parade on the Saturday and join the crowds just to soak up the atmosphere.
"I just love the royals."
'It's very special and it needs to be celebrated'
Alison Burton, 59, from Lount, said she hopes to spend time with loved ones over the extended weekend.
She said: "We might have a party with the family, I think, but I've not heard of anything going on in the village at the moment.
"We'll see what goes on, but we'll certainly celebrate it in some way.
"It's very special and it needs to be celebrated."
'The perfect opportunity to forge friendships'
In the village of Whetstone, Leicestershire, a community celebration event is being planned by local organisations including the Whetstone Drama Group, of which Steve Cutler is a member.
The 32-year-old said that after a popular jubilee event in 2022, funded by Whetstone Parish Council, local groups joined forces again earlier this year and successfully bid for £5,000 from the authority.
Their coronation celebration will take place on 7 May and will include food stalls and picnic tables, as well as a stage featuring performances from local entertainers.
Mr Cutler said: "When we organised the jubilee event, we wanted to get the community together, but what was really interesting was it bought all our groups together.
"There's lots of youth groups, there's our drama group, local churches, even the parish council. It was a perfect opportunity for us to forge friendships.
"We just want to get everyone together, put it to the history books, show what this village can do and just make sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to get involved."
'A proper community feel'
Donna Walmsley, who lives in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, says she hoped the local celebrations echo those put on for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
"Our street before has done a little closure, where we've had afternoon tea on the drive and everyone gets out the union flags.
"That's how we've done it before, so I'm sure it'll be something like that," said the 46-year-old.
She added: "Here in Ashby the atmosphere was really good, especially for the last celebration for the Queen.
"The weather was fantastic, so everybody's spirits were up.
"Loads of people were about; it was a proper community feel.
"I would like to think it'll be like that for the coronation. It's the first time around of this for most of us."
