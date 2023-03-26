Council sets aside funds for coronation events
A council in Leicestershire is setting aside thousands of pounds to help people celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in May.
Parish councils, community groups and schools are among those who can apply for funds.
The coronation will take place on Saturday, 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London.
Groups can bid for North West Leicestershire District Council's King's Coronation grants of up to £250.
'Pride and togetherness'
Meanwhile, individuals are being offered coronation packs, which include bunting and crockery.
The funding follows the popularity of events for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June.
Paul Sanders, head of community services at the council, urged people to get their applications in quickly.
He said: "We've got a budget of just about £10,000, which we think is really good, but half of that money has already gone as we've had quite a lot of groups apply.
"If you're a parish council, a voluntary group or school you can apply for up to £250 to help stage your event.
"If you're a collection of residents who want to get together, you can apply for a pack of sustainable cups and saucers, which are also recyclable.
"These little amounts of money can really create a sense of community, pride and togetherness, and I think this is the time to do it."
The deadline for funding applications is 6 April.
