Litter clean-ups planned by A46 and A6 in Leicestershire
Litter-strewn verges of two major Leicestershire roads are to be cleaned up.
Contractors are to remove rubbish and debris that has accumulated by the side of stretches of the A46 and A6 through Charnwood.
Rolling lane closures will be in place to allow Serco workers to carry out the spring clean over a month-long period.
Charnwood Borough Council has urged motorists not to throw litter from their vehicles.
The council said such roadside clean-ups are completed twice a year, normally around the time the clocks change.
It said litter became more visible due to grass verges being cut back in spring and the longer daylight hours.
'Frustrating'
Matt Bradford, the council's head of leisure, waste and environment contracts, said: "We are committed to caring for the environment and keeping the borough a clean place to live and visit.
"Part of this includes cleansing sections of the A6 and A46 in Charnwood twice a year.
"A significant amount of planning is required for the clean-ups, including rolling lane closures which will be in place while work is being carried out.
"We understand it's frustrating to see litter on the roads.
"I would urge people to also play their part in looking after the environment by placing any rubbish in a litter bin while they are out and about or save it and dispose of it at home.
"Small actions can make a big difference, so please do your bit and help us to keep our borough clean and tidy."
The clean-up, which will include central reservations, is due to start on Saturday and will be ongoing until Friday 21 April.
Drivers are encouraged to take care and be vigilant while the rolling lane closures are in place.
