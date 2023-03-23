New Leicester Space Park boosts economy by £89m, university says
- Published
The University of Leicester says its Space Park development has contributed £89m to the economy in its first year.
An economic impact assessment of the space research and development campus has been carried out to mark the anniversary of its opening in March 2022.
It found Space Park, next to the city's National Space Centre in Belgrave, supported more than 600 jobs.
An expansion of the hub is now being proposed.
The campus is home to more than 20 businesses working in the space sector, including Rolls-Royce and Airbus.
The National Centre for Earth Observation is also headquartered there.
Expansion
The university said there had been five major foreign investments in Space Park, where 125 people are employed with hundreds more roles created by associated firms.
Prof Richard Ambrosi, executive director of Space Park Leicester, said: "We are proud of the success achieved in this first year and since the opening of Space Park Leicester and look to the future.
"It is a testament to the talented team of people working tirelessly across science, engineering, operations and commercial functions.
"We continue to build on our heritage in the space sciences and look forward to increasing our collaboration with industry, national and international partners.
"Our ambition for the future is captured by our growing science portfolio and plans to physically expand into a commercially-focused additional phase of Space Park Leicester."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.