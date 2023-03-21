Raju Modhawadia: Stabbing death appeal renewed on BBC Crimewatch
- Published
Police have renewed an appeal on BBC Crimewatch for information about an unsolved murder investigation.
Raju Modhawadia, 41, was found with fatal stab wound injuries in Evington Road, Leicester, on 27 December 2021.
In May 2022, five men who had been charged with his murder were found not guilty due to insufficient evidence.
The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for Mr Modhwadia's death.
Det Ch Insp Nicole Main, of Leicestershire Police, appeared on the BBC programme on Tuesday alongside a filmed reconstruction of Mr Modhwadia's last movements.
She said: "This was a horrific attack which led to the loss of a 41-year-old man's life.
"It is now over a year since Mr Modhwadia's death but the team remain committed to identifying who is responsible to provide the much-needed answers for his family.
"Someone out there has the information which we need."
She hoped speaking about the investigation on Crimewatch might help someone to come forward.
"We know this is a busy area - please think back if you were in the area," she said.
"It is not too late to speak and to provide information.
"If you have any information that you think may help us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please make contact."
In October, the charity Crimestoppers offered a £20,000 reward for information.
The reward offer is in place until 15 June 2023.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.