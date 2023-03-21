Harborough tanning salon loses appeal over window display
- Published
An "offensive" window display at a tanning salon will have to be removed after a planning inspector's decision.
The council ordered Malibu Tanning Lounge in Market Harborough to remove the large image of a sunbathing woman in September after receiving complaints.
Salon owner Jim Cole appealed but the inspector agreed with the council that the images were "too overwhelming".
Mr Cole said redesigning the shop would cost him several thousands of pounds.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the town centre window display in Leicestershire had been under dispute for nearly 18 months.
Harborough District Council said images of a woman wearing a bikini and a man in tight boxer shorts on the Coventry Road property were not "in keeping" with the market town's image and needed to be taken down.
Mr Cole filed an appeal in January but a planning inspector has agreed with the council after visiting the town last month.
The inspector dismissed Mr Cole's appeal saying the images caused "detriment" to the character of the surrounding area.
They were deemed "too overwhelming to the modest shopfront" by occupying all of the available window space.
Mr Cole said this was to protect the privacy of customers.
He said changing the shop front would be a difficult and costly task.
"It won't just involve removing the display but ripping out the front desk and cubicles close to the entrance.
"The interior will have to be completely redesigned," he said.
Mr Cole said he did not understand how a picture of a sunbathing woman could be offensive.
"It's the kind of thing you'd see on the cover of any holiday brochure," he said.
Mr Cole could make a further appeal to the High Court.
