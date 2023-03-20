Kieran Andrews: Passenger who died in Anstey crash named by police
- Published
A passenger who died in a crash in Leicestershire has been named by police.
Officers were called to the crash involving a BMW in Leicester Road, Anstey, at about 10:30 GMT on Saturday.
Kieran Andrews, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, Leicestershire Police said.
A 22-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a collision, has been released on bail.
Another man who was a passenger in the vehicle also sustained injuries, but has since been discharged from hospital.
An appeal was made by police to locate the driver of the BMW, who has since contacted officers.
The family of Mr Andrews said he was "a loving son, brother and uncle to his nieces and nephews and will be sorely missed".
Police said officers were carrying out an investigation into the crash, and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
