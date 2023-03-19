Anstey: Man arrested after driver flees fatal crash
A man has been arrested after the driver of a BMW was reported to have fled the scene of a fatal crash in Leicestershire.
Police said they were called to reports of the crash in Leicester Road, Anstey at about 10:30 GMT on Saturday.
Officers said a passenger, who was in his 20s, died at the scene.
The man, 22, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a collision.
Leicestershire Police said the man, who was believed to be the driver, contacted the force following the crash and remains in custody.
A second passenger, who was in the car at the time of the crash, was not seriously injured.
Det Sgt Ed Des-Chanelle, said: "We continue to provide support to the family of the man who has sadly lost his life and our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the collision."
