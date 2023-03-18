Anstey: Driver flees after passenger dies in crash
A man has died in a single car crash in Leicestershire.
Police say the driver of a black BMW is reported to have left the scene following the crash in Leicester Road, Anstey at about 10:30 GMT on Saturday.
Officers were called to the area following reports a car had crashed off the road.
Leicestershire Police said one passenger, who was in his 20s, died at the scene but they believed another passenger was not seriously injured.
Det Sgt Jon Putnam, said: "It is extremely important that we speak to the driver of the vehicle to ensure he is OK and to help us with establishing what has happened.
"I am appealing to the driver to urgently make contact with us. I am also appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the collision to get in touch."
