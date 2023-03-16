Fifth man charged over speed boat migrant smuggling
A fifth man has been charged over a foiled attempt to smuggle migrants into the UK.
Twelve migrants and two British men were detained on 30 October when Belgian police stopped a speedboat leaving the coast of Flanders.
The man, 44, previously of Leicester, was charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration to the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
It comes after four others were also charged with smuggling offences.
The men, aged 44, 46, 48 and 51, will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 March.
A boat was also seized in Brightlingsea, Essex.
The latest arrest was made on Wednesday in Loughborough as part of an ongoing NCA investigation.
Detectives are investigating a group suspected of organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Europe, including a number of crossing events last year.
The fifth man charged was due to appear before magistrates in Nottingham on Thursday.
