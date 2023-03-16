Loughborough: Investigation to begin on cause of HSBC bank fire
- Published
An investigation is to begin into the cause of a fire at a bank.
A blaze broke out at HSBC in Market Place, in Loughborough, Leicestershire, at about 15:20 GMT on Wednesday, which also affected the town hall next door.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were now damping down hotspots to access "difficult to reach areas" in the building and would be on site for the "foreseeable future".
No-one was injured in the blaze, the fire service added.
At its height, firefighters had eight engines and a turntable ladder but scaled back operations into the evening.
On Thursday, councillor Jonathan Morgan, leader of Charnwood Borough Council, said officials could not yet access the town hall.
"This was a significant fire, but importantly no-one has been hurt," he said.
"I would like to thank Leicestershire Fire and Rescue for their amazing response and preventing this fire from being even more devastating.
"We have not yet been able to access Loughborough Town Hall so it is difficult to assess the damage but we will update residents as soon as we can."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.