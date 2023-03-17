Leicestershire man completes bid to visit every European country
A 32-year-old man has completed a challenge he set himself to visit every European country.
Jake Rankine, from Barwell, Leicestershire, finished his challenge by flying to Moldova in March after his trip was delayed by three years due to the Covid pandemic.
His passion was sparked by childhood trips to theme parks in Europe.
His tips for cheap travel include packing light and avoiding school holidays.
Mr Rankine, a procurement officer at Aston University, in Birmingham, has travelled the length and breadth of the continent visiting 49 states.
After ticking off a few of the bigger European countries during childhood trips, the theme park enthusiast started visiting top venues across the continent.
"I just started to really enjoy travelling, so I started going to a few more places that didn't have theme parks," he said.
"It then kind of got to the point that I only had a few that I hadn't done, so at that point it became a challenge."
Mr Rankine managed to visit Ukraine, Belarus and Russia before the current war limited access to the countries.
Eventually he was only left with Moldova to mark off.
While staying in the country's capital Chisinau, he visited the world's biggest wine cellar which houses around 1.5 million bottles.
"There's usually something quite unique, wherever you go," he said.
"Most places are what you make of them, so I wouldn't say to stay away from anywhere."
Mr Rankine has now visited around 90 countries across the world and updates his Instagram whenever he is abroad.
