Police make motorcycle helmet appeal in murder investigation
Detectives investigating the death of a 79-year-old man in Leicester have appealed to identify the owner of a motorcycle helmet.
Emergency services were called to Queens Park Way on 22 February to a report a man had been stabbed.
Gerald Wickes was pronounced dead at the scene, with a 17-year-old boy later appearing in court charged with murder.
Now officers want to speak to the helmet owner, who Leicestershire Police say is being treated as a witness.
Det Insp David Greenhalgh said: "It is important to stress the owner of the helmet is being treated as a witness but it is believed your information could help us.
"Please look closely at the motorcycle helmet and if you recognise it then please make contact with us."
The charged teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.
A 44-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have been released under investigation.
Mr Wickes was called a "loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather" in a tribute released by his family.
