Police warning as 'explosion' closes part of Ashby road
- Published
Police are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid a street in Ashby de la Zouch after a reported explosion.
Ashby Town Council said it was "aware of an explosion on Market Street", adding Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was at on the scene.
Leicestershire Police also issued a message confirming one lane was currently closed, with traffic reported as "busy due to [a] police incident".
No injuries have been reported as a result of the explosion.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.