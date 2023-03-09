Police warning as 'explosion' closes part of Ashby road

Market Street AshbyAshby Town Council
Ashby Town Council said there had been "an explosion" on Market Street

Police are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid a street in Ashby de la Zouch after a reported explosion.

Ashby Town Council said it was "aware of an explosion on Market Street", adding Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was at on the scene.

Leicestershire Police also issued a message confirming one lane was currently closed, with traffic reported as "busy due to [a] police incident".

No injuries have been reported as a result of the explosion.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.