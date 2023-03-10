Leicester mayor vote: Council rejects plan to scrap elected leader
Leicester City Council will keep its role of elected mayor after councillors voted to continue with the way the authority is led.
Members voted on two proposals, to change to a committee-style system or a leader and cabinet model on Thursday.
They ruled in favour of keeping the city mayor role, despite rebellion from some within the ruling Labour group.
The vote could have ended Sir Peter Soulsby's mayoral post, which he has held for almost 12 years.
The first motion for a committee system was most popular and received 21 supporters but failed with 32 voting against.
Fewer councillors supported the second option, receiving 13 votes for, 32 against and seven abstentions.
'Living in a mess'
Sir Peter, who was first elected to the role in 2011, quashed rebels' claims that too much power was placed in the hands of one person under the current system, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"You don't just walk away and say we will have a committee in a few weeks' time," he said. "We would be living in a mess."
Calls have been made to put the decision to the people of Leicester, according to the LDRS.
Labour councillor Stephan Gee said: "Perhaps we should be looking at having a referendum after the May election. We should be asking the people of Leicester."
Councillor Jacky Nangreave, who now sits as an independent after having the whip withdrawn from the Labour group, called for the debate with the backing of independent and Conservative members.
She said it would be better if the leadership of the council was selected each year.
Others believe removing the choice from people who lead the city would be undemocratic, the LDRS said.
Labour councillor Ted Cassidy added: "The mayor is elected by voters in the city. You are taking from the people of Leicester the chance to vote in the person who leads the city."
The city's Conservatives have pledged to scrap the role within a year of taking office if they win May's local council elections.
The party has two seats on the council and Labour has 47.
