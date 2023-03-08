Alice Hawkins: Plaque unveiled for Leicester suffragette
A plaque honouring a leading suffragette has been unveiled on International Women's Day.
Alice Hawkins, from Leicester, had refused to provide her address to census officials, but a postcard traced her old house to Mantle Road.
The plaque was placed outside her former property on Wednesday, with her descendants present in the crowd.
Pupils from primary and secondary schools in the city also took part in the event.
The postcard had been sent to Ms Hawkins on 11 June 1907 by Leeds-based suffragette Mary Gawthorpe, which allowed her old address to be confirmed.
The plaque also commemorates other local women who campaigned alongside her for the right for women to vote.
Ms Hawkins died aged 83 in 1946, and was buried in a pauper's grave.
Peter Barratt, her great-grandson, said he was "very proud" to see the plaque erected in her home city.
"It's a very touching moment for the family," he said.
"The Leicester city folk and the council have always been very supportive - nothing's been too much trouble, and the fact we've been able to unveil the plaque today is a further sign of everyone's great support.
"I'm very proud of Alice - [she] was a working class woman who stood up for her human rights and the rights of women."
