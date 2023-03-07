Leicestershire County Cricket Club reveals plans for redevelopment
Plans have been revealed for a £60m redevelopment of Leicestershire County Cricket Club.
They include transforming the existing Grace Road stadium and creating homes, healthcare and retail units for the surrounding community.
An academic programme in partnership with Loughborough University was also among the ideas being discussed.
The club said it was now consulting with developers, stakeholders and the community on its proposals.
Chief executive Sean Jarvis said: "We need to generate new revenue streams if we wish for the club to develop.
"The progression of these plans will not only guarantee a bright future for the club, but also for the local community who will benefit hugely from this investment."
Mr Jarvis said the club had always enjoyed developing cricketing talent on the pitch but it wanted to replicate this off the pitch.
He said an Academy of Cricket campus would create opportunities for those wanting a career in the wider cricket environment.
It would offer a range of academic activities, including a degree in cricket management.
Mark Lewis, from Loughborough University, said: "The potential of an academic offering in partnership with higher education providers such as Loughborough University will be an attractive and exciting proposition."
Peter Soulsby, the mayor of Leicester, said he welcomed the cricket club's plans to bring wider benefits to the local community.
He said the academic programmes had the potential to put Leicestershire on the international stage.
