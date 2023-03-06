Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu: Man due in court charged with murder
A man is due to appear in court after being charged with the murder of a man found unconscious in a street.
Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu, known to his family as "Nicu", was found injured in Tudor Road, Leicester, on 29 November last year, dying in hospital three days later.
Dragos-Marin Gugu, 26, of no fixed address, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Two men have already been charged with murder over the 42-year-old's death.
They are Ionut Tudoreanu, 26, of Cranmer Street, Leicester, and Marian Botea, 41, also of Cranmer Street.
