Bridge work to start for Midland Main Line electrification scheme
Work on three bridges is due to get under way to allow for the electrification of more track on the Midland Main Line.
The work is due to start later this month.
It will involve demolishing, reconstructing or having track lowered at bridges in Braybrooke, in Northamptonshire, and Great Glen and Newton Harcourt, in Leicestershire.
Network Rail said it would allow overhead wires to pass underneath.
The wires will eventually power electric and bi-mode trains through the areas as part of the Midland Main Line upgrade.
The work involves demolishing a farm access low bridge in Braybrooke, where a higher replacement bridge has already been installed about 20m (66ft) down the line, demolishing a bridge in Station Road in Great Glen and reconstructing it, and lowering the tracks under Wistow Road bridge, in Newton Harcourt.
'Reduced train service'
Network Rail engineers will also continue to drive piles into the ground and install masts to carry the overhead wires through Kibworth.
The company said the work would mean changes to services between Sheffield, Nottingham, Corby and London St Pancras across three weekends in March.
It asked passengers to check their journeys in advance.
Industrial action will also impact services across the region while this work takes place.
Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: "In order to create an electric Midland Main Line that's fit for the future, we need to change some of the structures through Leicestershire and clear space for our train-powering equipment.
"We're really sorry if this impacts people's plans and we've worked closely with train operators to plan diversions and offer bus replacements to keep people moving."
Neil Grabham, customer services director for EMR, said: "We are asking any customers planning to travel to or from London on Sunday 12, Saturday 18, Sunday 19, and on 25 and 26 March to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to complete their journey.
"Rail replacement buses will keep passengers moving between Market Harborough and Kettering and Leicester.
"Strike action will also affect EMR services on Saturday 18 March and we will be running a significantly-reduced train service on all of our routes."
