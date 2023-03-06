Green light for new £5m Aldi store in town

Aldi has been given permission to build a new £5m store on the outskirts of Market Harborough - despite objections from a rival supermarket.The firm's existing store in Springfield Street sits next to Waitrose, which opposed the move on the grounds it would draw shoppers away from other businesses in the Leicestershire town.However district council planners have approved the plans for a new larger store at the junction of Rockingham Road and Gores Lane.The Local Democracy Reporting Service said planners cited a study that concluded the move would have little impact on footfall in the town centre.