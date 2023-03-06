Leicester: Boy, 11, seriously injured in e-scooter crash
- Published
Two boys, aged 11 and 12, were injured in a crash involving a car and an electric scooter in Leicester.
Police said the boys were riding the e-scooter across Rutherford Road in Beaumont Leys when the crash occurred at about 15:30 GMT on Sunday.
The 11-year-old was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
The 12-year-old was also taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Police said he had since been discharged from hospital. The driver of the car, a silver Honda Insight, was not injured.
Leicestershire Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the crash to contact them.
