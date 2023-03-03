Green light for new SEND school after grant success
A new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Leicestershire will be built after a successful funding bid.The county council said it had seen a 54% increase in demand for special needs provision since 2019.The 90-place school will be in Quorn and serve the wider north west area of the county.Officials said the government's Special Free School programme will fully cover the cost but there was currently no completion date.