Colin Pitchfork: MP to meet Raab over double child killer's parole
- Published
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has agreed to meet a Leicestershire MP to discuss concerns over the possible release of Colin Pitchfork.
Pitchfork is serving a life sentence after killing two 15-year-old girls in Leicestershire in the 1980s.
He was recalled to prison the last time he was granted parole in 2021 after he approached young women.
South Leicestershire MP, Alberto Costa said the Parole Board was considering the case again in April.
Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mr Costa asked if he could meet with Mr Raab to pass on his constituents' views on the parole meeting.
Mr Costa said: "I know the PM doesn't have any decision-making process in terms of the independent parole board, but can he organise an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Justice so I can refer my constituents' views about this dangerous man and he can take that into account in his submissions to the independent parole board?"
The prime minister said Pitchfork's crimes were heinous, before passing on his thoughts to the victims' families.
"My honourable friend knows it's up to the Parole Board to determine these decisions, but my right honourable friend the deputy prime minister will be submitting his views on the Pitchfork case to the Parole Board before the oral hearing - he's happy to meet with the honourable gentleman again," Rishi Sunak said.
Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and strangling Lynda Mann in 1983, and doing the same to Dawn Ashworth in 1986.
There was public outcry when the Parole Board deemed Pitchfork to be suitable for release in 2021, and former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland challenged the decision.
Since then the government has announced changes to the parole system, which include giving ministers powers to block the release of serious offenders.
The prime minister asked Mr Costa to be involved in creating the changes.