Queen Elizabeth II: Memorial statue planned for Rutland
Plans to create a permanent memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II in Rutland have been revealed.
The 7ft (2.1m) bronze statue will be placed outside Oakham Library, the county's Lord Lieutenant, Dr Sarah Furness said.
A foundry sculptor at Le Blanc in Saxby is set to cast the statue, which will stand on a plinth made of local Clipsham limestone.
Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September at the age of 96.
Dr Furness said some people in Rutland felt a "personal bereavement" following the death of the Queen.
She said: "This statue will be placed right outside the library here in our county town of Oakham, and as you can see at Her Majesty's feet there is a charming little Corgi dog with which she was so much associated.
"But we will also be putting a second bronze Corgi at the base of the plinth which will be looking up at the Queen, but low enough so that children can come and pat it."
It is hoped the unveiling of the statue will happen in time for the first anniversary of the Queen's death and that King Charles III will attend.
It will be created by sculptor Hywel Pratley who is based at Le Blanc, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Pratley said: "It is an enormous honour to produce a public sculpture, but to be of our late Queen is particularly special.
"Bronze is a wonderful medium to work in and it should last for many centuries, so this really will be a lasting memorial from the people of Rutland to their late Queen."
Almost half of the required funds for the statue have been raised, but donations are still needed to pay for the project.