East Midlands police unit 'inadequate' at tackling organised crime
- Published
The police's East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) is inadequate in tackling serious and organised crime, inspectors have said.
His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) reviewed the performance of the unit, a partnership of five regional police forces.
They said officers focused too much on traditional serious and organised crime rather than new criminal threats.
EMSOU said it welcomed the scrutiny.
In a report published on Thursday, the inspectors said the unit's efforts were mainly directed at traditional drug and gun crime and that it need to do more to disrupt modern slavery, human trafficking and child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the region.
Figures showed 128 of the operations (24%) carried out by EMSOU in the year up to 31 May 2022 were targeted at drug and gun crime, with 14 aimed at CSE, people trafficking and modern slavery - despite them being listed as unit priorities.
The inspectors analysed EMSOU's "highest priority" operation against organised immigration crime and judged it had not made enough progress over 18 months with not one disruption action in the year up to the end of May 2022.
HMICRFS said a lack of experience, skills and training among senior investigators had pushed them to gravitate towards drug and firearms operations.
The report also said EMSOU did not have enough specialist undercover officers and underused undercover tactics.
There were also concerns about barriers to sharing sensitive intelligence with organisations such as the National Crime Agency, His Majesty's Revenue and Customs, Border Force and the Department of Work and Pensions.
Inspectors found the chief constables of the Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, and Northamptonshire forces had been unable to agree a three-year EMSOU funding deal, as requested by HM Treasury, leaving its senior management with uncertainty of their annual budgets.
However the report said EMSOU has been "very successful" in providing support to major crime investigations and was tackling serious organised criminals in the East Midlands' 15 prisons.
'Significant inroads'
East Midlands Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Mayo said: "We welcome the scrutiny afforded by the HMICFRS and [take] into consideration the recommendations of this most recent inspection.
"Being found inadequate at tackling serious and organised crime is, of course, not a badge we wish to wear any longer than is necessary, as it is not reflective of the high standard of work that our officers and staff deliver, rather a comment on the way we are funded and resourced.
"The inspection was in spring last year and since then we have made significant inroads in resolving many of the recommendations contained in the report, by reviewing our various collaboration agreements and funding model."
ACC Mayo said chief constables and police and crime commissioners were finalising the financial provision for the coming year, including a request for a three-year funding settlement for EMSOU, which would help its budget stability.
She said inspectors had found good practice adding: "We are extremely proud of the work our officers and staff do on a daily basis to protect the public from the scourge of organised crime".
HMICRFS also reviewed the way each East Midlands force was tackling serious organised crime.
- Leicestershire Police was judged outstanding.
- Derbyshire Constabulary was rated adequate
- Nottinghamshire Police was adequate.
- Northamptonshire Police was adequate
Lincolnshire Police requires improvement and inspectors said it did not adequately understand the threat and scale posed by serious organised crime because it lacked "the necessary resources, processes or information systems to assess intelligence effectively".
They also concluded the force did not prioritise and co-ordinate its approach to serious organised crime effectively.
Lincolnshire Police's Deputy Chief Constable Julia Debenham said the force was committed to tackling serious and organised crime.
She said: "We will review our resourcing in areas that have been suggested for additional investment, such as analytical capability."
She accepted improvements were needed but said inspectors also highlighted good practice.
