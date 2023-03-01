Vintage toy vans sell for thousands at auction
A rare collection of five vintage toy vans has sold at an auction for nearly £9,000.
The Dinky Toys vans, which were made in 1934-1935, were discovered in a drawer by the original owner's son.
All five vans were bought by the same US collector when they were auctioned individually in Leicestershire.
Andrew Smith, a toy and memorabilia specialist at Gildings Auctioneers, said the sale highlighted the demand for nostalgic toys.
Although they were produced in the mid-1930s, the die-cast vans are based on 1920s designs.
The highest price paid at the auction, in Market Harborough, was for a pale green van adorned with advertising for Palethorpes Royal Cambridge.
It sold for £2,108, including auction charges.
Also snapped up were a red Ensign Cameras van, a green Wakefield Castrol Motor Oil van, a yellow Kodak Film van and a blue Pickfords Removals and Storage van.
Mr Smith said: "When our vendor came in for a valuation with these vehicles loosely wrapped in a shoebox, I had no idea what I was going to find.
"So, when I opened the lid to reveal these very scarce vans by one of the iconic makers of die-cast vehicles, from arguably it's golden age, I'm sure I audibly gasped."
He added the vans had clearly been enjoyed by the original owner and were in a "played with" condition.
Other die-cast toy vehicles from more recent eras also performed strongly at the auction.
These included a 1960s Matchbox Series no.25 Volkswagen Beetle, which sold for £161, including charges, despite being scratched and chipped.
