Leicestershire parents face school admissions delay

The county council said it was working to resolve the issues

Parents have been unable to see if their children have been accepted into their secondary school of choice after a problem with a council website.

Leicestershire County Council said it was "aware of an issue with our school admissions portal and are working to resolve this".

Families should have been able to check the council's website from 00:00 GMT on Wednesday to find out allocations.

But several parents said on social media the information was not there.

Children across England are also finding out about their secondary school place today.

Last year a mother from Queniborough called for changes to the county council's admissions system after her daughter missed out on her preferred primary school.

