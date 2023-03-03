Ukrainian rebuilds space career at British university after escaping war
A Ukrainian woman who fled the Russian invasion is rebuilding her academic career in Leicester.
Inesa Kostenko was a senior international space law lecturer, before the war forced her to leave with her young family in March 2022.
After seeking refuge first in Poland, then Lithuania and Germany, she has now secured a job lecturing at the University of Leicester.
The university said she was a welcome addition to the team.
The 34-year-old, from Kharkiv, escaped with her son and daughter when the Russians missile attacks began.
She said: "We had to shelter in the basement of our own house, because it was too dangerous to live above ground.
"My children were seven and 10 at the time and they were scared. They would ask me if we would wake up the next morning."
The family joined thousands of other refugees leaving the city by train.
Mrs Kostenko said: "We ended up on a 30-hour journey, in darkness, because of the blackout, with about 20 people crammed in the cabins.
"I didn't care though. My only motivation was not to let myself or my children die."
Over the next five months she sought refuge and employment, securing a temporary role at a university in Lithuania.
She then successfully applied for the role in Leicester through the Cara scheme which helps academics who are being forced to flee because of the risk of imminent imprisonment, injury or death.
'We are safe'
The Kostenko family flew to the East Midlands in June, staying with a university colleague through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, before being put up in university accommodation.
Her children are now pupils at a city primary school.
She added: "I'm now a lecturer in space law, and I absolutely love it.
"I am in the very best place to work and carry out my research, because Leicester is the UK's home of space research.
"I cannot thank the University of Leicester and Cara enough. We are safe, that was the priority.
"Now, after a few months of settling in, I find I still have big dreams and ambitions, and I am in the place to fulfil them."
Philip Horspool, director of the university's Centre for International Training and Education, said: "It is fantastic that we have been able to welcome Inesa and her family.
"Inesa has embraced our ethos, helping wherever she can and whenever asked with translating videos and a welcome pack into Ukrainian, as well as the work she is doing in the law faculty."
