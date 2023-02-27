Man charged with murder after Hugglescote park death

David BettisonLeicestershire Police
Police found David Bettison with serious injuries in a park in Hugglescote in the early hours of Friday

A man has been charged with murder after a man was found fatally injured in a park in Leicestershire.

David Bettison, 43, was pronounced dead in the park off Ashburton Road, Hugglescote, just after 02:00 GMT on Friday.

Leicestershire Police said a woman, in her 20s, who was also found hurt, was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Kyle Morley, 29, has also been charged with her attempted murder.

Mr Morley, of Ashby Road, Coalville, Leicestershire, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

Michael Rossell
A cordon around the park was lifted following an examination of the scene

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.