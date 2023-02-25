Hugglescote: Man who died in village park named by police
- Published
A man who died after being found seriously injured in a park has been named by police as David Bettison.
Police found Mr Bettison and a woman unresponsive near Ashburton Road in Hugglescote, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Friday.
The 43-year-old, known as Did, was pronounced dead at about 03:00 GMT.
A man, 29, was later arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, Leicestershire Police said.
A 23-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of the same offence, has since been released with no further action.
Mr Bettison was found by police responding to a report of a woman being attacked in the park, with officers currently working to establish how he sustained his injuries.
Mr Bettison's family has released a statement appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
They said: "No words can describe the heartache and endless cycle of disbelief we are trapped in.
"We need justice and plead with anyone who has any information that can help us to find out who has destroyed our family to please contact the police."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.