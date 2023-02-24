Leicester: Tributes to great-grandfather who died in stabbing
- Published
A 79-year-old man who died after a stabbing in Leicester has been named by police.
Gerald Wickes was pronounced dead at the scene following reports of a stabbing in Queens Park Way on Wednesday.
Leicestershire Police said on Thursday officers had arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of murder.
Mr Wickes' family said he "will be greatly missed by lots of family and friends".
A 44-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
A family tribute to Mr Wickes said: "Gerald was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by lots of family and friends."
Police arrived at the scene after being alerted at 16:49 GMT by East Midlands Ambulance Service, the force said.
All three suspects remain in police custody.
