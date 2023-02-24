Hugglescote: Murder probe after man dies in village park
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found unresponsive in a park in Leicestershire.
Police said they were called to reports a woman was being attacked in a park off Ashburton Road, Hugglescote, shortly after 02:00 GMT on Friday.
Officers found a man and a woman unresponsive and, despite receiving treatment, the man was pronounced dead.
A woman, 23, and a man, 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The injured woman remains in hospital, police said.
A scene remains in place at the park, close to where the man and woman were found.
Det Insp Mark Parish said: "While two people have been arrested in connection with this incident, our investigation is very much in its early stages and I would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything in the park or in Ashburton Road."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.