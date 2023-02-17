Kameron Grant-Smith: Leicester man jailed for city machete attack
- Published
A man who attacked two men with a machete as they walked with their children in Leicester has been jailed.
Kameron Grant-Smith will serve eight years in prison for the attack in Bay Street on 19 August.
The 30-year-old slashed one victim 10 times as he lay on top of his two-year-old daughter in a bid to protect her, Leicester Crown Court heard.
Grant-Smith was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to the attack at an earlier hearing on Monday.
The victims were knifed after an argument unfolded between the three men when the defendant drove past, the court heard.
Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, said this led to him getting the weapon from his car and attacking the men.
One victim, who was struck with the machete on the ground while shielding his daughter, suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to his elbow, neck and leg.
The other man, 32, who was with his four-year-old son, suffered serious injuries to his head, arm and hand.
The court heard the children were not physically hurt but have both struggled mentally since the attack.
Defending Jeremy Lynn said Grant-Smith had been "sorely provoked" by the victims earlier on and in the days that leading up to the attack.
He told the court: "He had been terrorised by [the victims], who had sought to ambush him in the street, which included a violent and dramatic ramming of his car. There was a real fear he could have been attacked again."
The court heard at least one of the victims was understood to have been carrying a knife, which was later found by police.
Grant-Smith, of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
During the sentencing Judge Timothy Spencer KC said the defendant "could very easily" had been tried for a murder conviction if his partner had not intervened.
"You had absolutely no hesitation in going to your vehicle and getting your machete," he added. "You could have driven off. What you did was appalling and deeply shocking."
Grant-Smith was jailed for eight years for one count of grievous bodily harm and six years for the second offence. He was given eight months for possession of the weapon.
The sentences will run concurrently.
