Military to help East Midlands Ambulance Service during strike
- Published
Military personnel are being drafted in to help an ambulance service when workers walk out on strike next week.
Members of the GMB and Unite trade unions plan to take industrial action on Monday and Tuesday over pay.
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said military colleagues would help with driving vehicles and moving less seriously ill patients.
EMAS said up to half of its 4,000 workforce were members of the GMB union.
The service also has a small number of Unite members.
Director of operations Ben Holdaway said the strikes would be "very challenging".
"While we continue to fully respect the right of NHS staff to take lawful and peaceful action, as an ambulance service, the most important thing for us is that we are able to provide emergency care to our patients when they need it," he said.
Serious cases prioritised
EMAS bosses are expecting up to 20 military colleagues to be available to them.
"They will not be used to respond to emergency 999 calls," said Mr Holdaway.
"Their role will be to drive vehicles in addition to the safe moving and handling of lower acuity patients and essential equipment.
"This will enable our emergency crews to focus on responding to life-threatening and very serious 999 calls."
Exemptions to the walk-out have been agreed between trade unions and EMAS senior leaders.
These allow staff working at accident and emergency to attend immediately life-threatening calls and control room staff to answer 999 calls.
Patients have been warned of ambulance delays on strike days due to there being fewer vehicles available.
Mr Holdaway said it was important that services were used wisely and that patients should make their own way to a treatment centre or hospital if they could.
"This allows us to send our ambulances with life-saving equipment and clinicians on board to people who really need them," he said.
EMAS previously requested help from military personnel in response to high demand and staff absence due to Covid in January 2022.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.