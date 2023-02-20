Leicestershire bus services cut as passenger numbers fall
Bus services in Leicestershire have been cut by 50%, according to data from the Department for Transport.
The reduction, measured by the distance buses travel since 2016, is the second largest in England, where the average drop was 14%.
The county council, which is currently reviewing 26 services, said fewer passengers meant some routes needed large subsidies.
Users said cuts meant children, workers and the elderly could be stranded.
BBC analysis shows the total distance covered by buses each year in England fell by 210 million miles (338 million kilometres) in the five years to 2022.
Demand for buses, which had been gradually declining for several years, fell during the pandemic and remains about 20% below pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest figures.
For the past three years, the industry has been propped up by government grants totalling more than £2bn.
But buses still account for nearly half of public transport journeys.
John Dawson is a full time carer for his partner, Sandra, who has multiple sclerosis.
He uses the 159 from Stapleton, running between Hinckley and Coalville, which is set to be discontinued at the end of February after its subsidy was cut.
"I use it most days and I, like probably many people, will be lost without it. Devastated.
"I use it for shopping, picking up prescriptions but also as a carer it is nice to get out and not feel trapped."
The 747 service between Leicester and Uppingham is set to be reviewed.
Bobby Youngwood, from Billesdon, said his daughters rely on the service to get to school.
"There is a school bus but that would cost over £1,000 a year per child, so £2,000 a year and we don't have that sort of money.
"Most people are really angry [about possible cuts] and they want to buses to continue - a lot of people use the bus to get into Leicester for doctors appointments, shopping and seeing friends.
"Lots of people don't drive, they need the bus service."
Service promise
But county councillor responsible for transport, said the subsidy for some routes varied from £40,000 to more than £200,000
One, the 154 between Leicester and Loughborough, costs the council £233,000 a year.
"People are not using the services. If all the people who signed petitions used the bus, we would not be in this position.
"They are not financially viable. You see buses going around with no-one on.
"We need to look after the vulnerable, children and the elderly and we are really struggling with those budgets."
But he promised "no one would be left stranded" with an on-demand transport service being planned for vital journeys.
