Leicester Space Park funding to boost UK space sector
One of the UK's biggest centres for space technology has secured funding to boost the nation's space industry.
Space Park Leicester will receive £284,000 from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to fund a cluster development manager for three years.
The person appointed will work with local government and businesses to coordinate space activity and encourage collaboration and investment.
A total of 18 UK projects will receive a share of £6.5m of government cash.
These awards include a grant of £500,000 to the Midland Aerospace Alliance's Pivot into Space R&D programme, which provides support to space businesses across the Midlands.
The space park, run by the University of Leicester, was opened by British astronaut Tim Peake in March 2022.
The £100m hub, located close to the National Space Centre, is a base for scientists, researchers and businesses to work collaboratively across laboratories and offices.
Professor Martin Barstow, director of strategic partnerships at the facility, said: "In collaboration with the Midlands Aerospace Alliance, the funding will allow us to coordinate the growing cluster activities in the East and West Midlands and bring them together under a single umbrella."
The astrophysicist and space scientist added: "Space Park Leicester has already established a strong cluster in the East of the region and we know there is growing activity in the West.
"Bringing these activities together will increase the strength of the space economy in the region as a whole."
Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of UKSA, said: "Establishing a network of space clusters and high impact projects will accelerate the development of the thriving space ecosystem the UK needs to realise the full economic potential of space across the UK.
"We've been working with the regions to understand their strengths and the needs of their local space economies so that we can back these clusters of excellence to collaborate, grow and thrive."
