Under-threat Catmose Sports Centre will remain open
- Published
A leisure centre in Rutland will remain open after councillors reconsidered closure plans.
Catmose Sports Centre in Oakham was originally set to close, but Rutland County Council said it would look again at the issue.
At a meeting on Tuesday it extended the contract for the centre to 31 March 2025.
More than 2,000 people had signed a petition asking for the council to keep it open.
In January, the council said it would be closing the centre after failing to receive bids from operators which could run the leisure centre at zero net cost to the authority and Catmose College.
But it later announced it would reconsider after receiving "a lot of interest from leisure operators who did not take part in our original procurement exercise".
