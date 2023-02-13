Lutterworth: Crews tackle blaze at thatched roof pub
Crews are at the scene of a fire at a 16th Century thatched roof pub in a Leicestershire town.
The county's fire service said it was alerted to the blaze at The Shambles in Bell Street, Lutterworth, at 13:37 GMT.
On arrival, crews found the building - which was first used as a pub in 1791 - was well alight.
The main road through the town has been closed and one person was reported to be suffering from smoke inhalation.
The fire service said all people had been accounted for.
A request was also made to isolate gas and electricity.
Alberto Costa, MP for the town, said: "Absolutely terrible to see the fire at The Shambles in Lutterworth this afternoon - a real landmark in the town.
"My thoughts are with the owners and staff of the pub."
