Comedian Rosie Jones to crown Leicestershire's funniest school
Comedian Rosie Jones is due to visit children who won a competition to find a county's funniest school.
The Leicester-based UK Kids Comedy Festival ran a competition at the city's Y Theatre where youngsters were asked to write and perform five comedy sketches.
The Loving Laughing contest was aimed at finding the funniest school from nine entrants.
Judges declared Mayfield Primary School, in Evington, the champions.
Jones, a patron of the festival, has appeared in television shows including The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
She is due to visit the school later.
She said she was looking forward to visit adding: "As a comedian who also writes children's books this could not be more up my street.
"I love making people laugh, especially kids."
Loving Laughing organiser Chris Butler said: "It's nice to put a smile on children's faces.
"They are the future and it builds up the comedy industry if you are getting more kids involved with comedy shows."
Adrian Durrant, a teacher at Mayflower Primary School, said: "It was a great opportunity for the children to do something they would not ordinarily get the chance to do - performing on a stage with their friends in a real theatre."
