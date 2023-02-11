Council to reconsider Catmose Sports Centre closure
- Published
The decision to close a Rutland leisure centre is due to be reconsidered by councillors.
Catmose Sports Centre in Oakham was set to close because no operator was willing to run it at no cost to Rutland County Council.
Campaigners voiced their disappointment after officials said they could not afford current levels of financial support for the centre.
The council said new operators had shown interest since the meeting.
The local authority said the council would readjourn after four cabinet members requested the committee revisit its original decision.
Lucy Stephenson, leader of Rutland County Council, said: "Since Cabinet took its decision on the future of Catmose Sports Centre, we have received a lot of interest from leisure operators who did not take part in our original procurement exercise, as well as some renewed interest from those who did take part but chose not to make a bid.
"Cabinet views recent provider communication as being a significant development that's worthy of further consideration.
"As a result, we feel it's necessary to revisit the options set out in the original Cabinet report."
Campaigners voiced concerns after the centre's closure was confirmed on Wednesday.
More than 2,000 people have signed a petition to keep it open.
Andrea Gordon-Kerr, a regular user of Catmose Sports Centre, said it was much more than just a gym.
"It's been the local heartbeat in the community for the last 11 years since it opened and if it closes, there isn't anywhere else to go," she said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.