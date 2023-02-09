Leicester woman died after cutting hand while preparing food
- Published
A woman died after accidentally cutting herself while preparing food, an inquest has heard.
Mehjabin Ibrahim Rashi developed sepsis from the injury to her left hand, which she sustained while visiting family in India.
The 51-year-old, from Leicester, returned to the UK on 31 January before being admitted to hospital a day later with hand swelling, a fever and signs of sepsis.
She died in hospital on 3 February.
An inquest, held at Leicester Town Hall on Wednesday, heard Mrs Rashi died after her condition deteriorated - despite treatment of the infection and admission to intensive care at the Leicester Royal Infirmary.
The inquest heard she had a number of pre-existing health conditions including diabetes, renal failure and hypertension.
Coroner Ivan Cartwright ruled her death was accidental.
Her medical cause of death was recorded as sepsis and staphylococcus aureus infection of the left hand.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.