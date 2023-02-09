Fresh appeal after A47 recovery vehicle driver killed
Police have made a new appeal for witnesses after a breakdown recovery driver was struck by a car and killed in Leicestershire.
Tristian Connell, 37, was outside his vehicle on the A47 Uppingham Road, near East Norton, when he was hit just after 09:20 GMT on 20 January.
Leicestershire Police said Mr Connell was struck by a black Audi A4 estate.
The driver of the Audi was not injured but a child inside the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.
A 30-year-old woman has been voluntarily interviewed as part of the investigation, the force said.
Det Sgt Lisa Wood said officers wanted to particularly appeal to the drivers of three vehicles that stopped at temporary traffic lights on the A47 city bound travelling in front of the Audi.
"If you were in any of these three vehicles, please get in touch with us. You could have some information would could prove significant to our investigation," she said.
Mr Connell's family previously said in a statement the father of two was "a loving partner, father, son, brother and uncle, who we will sorely miss".
