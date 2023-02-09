Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland probation service 'inadequate'
The probation service for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland has been judged inadequate while Derby's service "requires improvement", inspectors have said.
HM Inspectorate of Probation carried out inspections in November.
They found the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland service at "near crisis management levels", with low morale and excessive workloads.
The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.
The Leicestershire service scored just two inspection points out a possible 27 and inspectors said morale was low with excessive workloads taking their toll across the organisation.
However it was found staff remained committed and dedicated.
Inspectors said the probation court team had a 43% vacancy rate and, as a result, people were being sentenced without sufficient assessments and safeguarding inquiries being undertaken.
"Of the cases we looked at, just 5% had sufficient quality of probation court report work," the inspection report said.
'Struggle'
Chief inspector of probation Justin Russell said: "Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland are, unfortunately, not alone in the challenges that have resulted in this rating.
"They have high workloads and are facing difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff - something we have seen nationally in our recent inspections.
"Without an adequate workforce, a service will struggle to supervise people on probation effectively and the consequences risk public safety.
"I urge the probation service to carefully consider our findings."
Inspectors said the risk of harm posed by those often serving community sentences was not being monitored sufficiently in Derby.
However, the inspection did find a good range of services available to people on probation, such as schemes to prevent homelessness and specialist services for women.
Mr Russell said: "Derby City probation service certainly has promise, but we found significant areas for improvement.
"While their efforts to work positively with people on probation were impressive, this was undermined by our concerns around whether they properly assess the risks that people on probation may pose to people they know or in the local and wider community."
