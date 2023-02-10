Petition for crossing outside Hinckley primary school signed by 7,000
More than 7,000 people have signed a petition asking for a pedestrian crossing on a road near a school.
Campaigners say they are concerned about the safety of pupils outside St Peter's Catholic Primary School in London Road, Hinckley.
They said children had nearly been run over near the school gates and urged Leicestershire County Council to put in a crossing.
The council said it would consider the petition at an upcoming meeting.
The petition, organised by parents of pupils, has been handed into transport bosses at the council.
'We need action'
Parent Jo Thompson, who helped organise the petition, said: "The safety of our vulnerable community members when using unsafe crossings, such as ours, should be paramount.
"We hope the county council will recognise these preventable risks and approve a new safe permanent community crossing in front of St Peter's School.
"We need action, not words, to safeguard our community."
Stuart Bray, who represents Hinckley's St Mary's ward on the county council said: "I've been pressing for action in this area since the crossing patrol left and the county council were unable to fill the vacancy.
"This school is in a busy town centre location with traffic coming at you from all angles.
"We need action before someone is hurt, not wait until it's too late."
Council cabinet member for highways and transport Ozzy O'Shea said: "We have received the petition, which - due to the number of signatures - will be presented at the next highways and transport scrutiny meeting on 9 March, where we will be able to update the petitioners on our planned next steps.
"In the meantime, we would encourage anyone interested to apply for the school crossing patrol position which remains vacant."
