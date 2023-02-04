Work set start on Melton Mowbray's bypass
Preparatory work for a town's long-awaited bypass is to start in the next few weeks.
Leicestershire County Council said archaeological surveys are to be carried out along sections of the 4.4 mile (7km) route of the north and east Melton Mowbray distributor road.
The road is planned to relieve traffic congestion in the town centre and unlock land for new housing.
Officials expect the main construction of the road will begin in April.
The preliminary work will start to create access routes for construction vehicles and machinery, as well as the setting-up of compounds and removal of vegetation.
'Minimal disruption'
The scheme will go ahead subject to Department for Transport (DfT) approval for a business case submitted by the county council which it hopes will be approved in the next few weeks.
The DfT agreed to contribute £49.5m, but soaring inflation and construction costs have doubled the initial budget set out five years ago.
The council has approved £51m towards the project but said it is continuing to talk to the DfT about how the road will be funded.
The authority hopes the road will open to traffic in summer 2025.
Its cabinet member for highways and transport Ozzy O'Shea said: "Although main construction of the relief road isn't due to start until April, there will be advance work starting shortly.
"From time to time, there will be manned, temporary traffic lights to allow construction vehicles to safely access the site.
"However, we expect any disruption to be very minimal at this advance stage. I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us."
