Loughborough man jailed after decades of abuse against three women
A man who carried out a series of sexual attacks against three women over decades has been jailed for 19 years.
Leicestershire Police said James Gamble began assaulting them when they were children in the early 1970s, with the last offence taking place in the 2000s.
He was found guilty of 18 offences, including two counts of rape and two of sexual activity with a child under 13.
The 71-year-old, of Shelthorpe Road in Loughborough, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday.
In total he was found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault, four counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of rape, two counts of sexual activity with a girl under 13 and two counts of indecency with a child.
Police said Gamble "took advantage" of the girls by kissing and touching them when they were alone, with two of the three girls raped on multiple occasions.
Det Sgt Anna Blockley said he "vehemently denied" offending when interviewed and tried to claim one victim was a "compulsive liar".
"He was trying to either convince us, himself - or everyone - that they didn't happen when he knew fine well what he'd done over the years," she said.
